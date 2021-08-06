Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 77,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,773. Astec Industries has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

