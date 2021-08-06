Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

ATNX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 2,027,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

