Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

