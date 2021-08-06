Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

