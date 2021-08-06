Atlas Protocol Trading Up 29.8% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.05 million and $753,773.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.75 or 0.99999478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00830357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

