Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. 895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

