Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

