ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

