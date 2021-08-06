Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of ATHM opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autohome by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

