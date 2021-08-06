Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $103.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.72 or 0.00034550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00275189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.90 or 0.02498988 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,000,764 coins and its circulating supply is 173,496,825 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

