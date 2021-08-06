Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 170.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 30.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

