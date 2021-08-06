Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avanos Medical traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.38. 5,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.