Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Boosted by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,490 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 18.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 15.57% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $132,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

