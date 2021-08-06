Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.26% of Avantor worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.