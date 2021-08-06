Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.91 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 647.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.