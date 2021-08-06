Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82. Avient has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

