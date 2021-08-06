AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 303,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,656. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

