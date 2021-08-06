AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 303,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,656. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
