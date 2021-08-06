AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94.
A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.