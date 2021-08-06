AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.