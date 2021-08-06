Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.
NASDAQ AXNX traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 959,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,744. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.38.
In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
