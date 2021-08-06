Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.