Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 256 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,361,000 after acquiring an additional 341,974 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

