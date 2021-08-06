Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

