Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

