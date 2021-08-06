Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 204 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD opened at $70.74 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

