B. Riley Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $58.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.