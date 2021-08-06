B. Riley Comments on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CEIX opened at $21.17 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $729.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

