B. Riley Comments on Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

