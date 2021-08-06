B. Riley Weighs in on Envela Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Envela in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.21. Envela has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

