B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$9.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.84. 2,120,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,665. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.41. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

