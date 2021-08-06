Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

1COV opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

