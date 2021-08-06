Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.63 ($10.15) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.88.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

