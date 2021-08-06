Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

