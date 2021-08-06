Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.62 ($4.26).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.