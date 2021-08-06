Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.