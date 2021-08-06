Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $210.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $124.84 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

