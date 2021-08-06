Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.52

Bango plc (LON:BGO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.52 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). Bango shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 71,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £162.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.52.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

