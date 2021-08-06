Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

