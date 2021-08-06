Barclays Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 250 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 335.23 ($4.38) on Monday. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.