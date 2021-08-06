Barclays Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on WPP in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,082.55 ($14.14).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 967.80 ($12.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

In related news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.