Barclays Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,082.55 ($14.14).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 967.80 ($12.64) on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.29.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Insiders acquired a total of 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 in the last three months.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

