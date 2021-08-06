Barclays Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $378.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $330.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

