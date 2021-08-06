Barclays Raises Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target to £135

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KYGA opened at GBX 123.67 ($1.62) on Monday. Kerry Group has a one year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.67 million and a PE ratio of 39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

