Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
