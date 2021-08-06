Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

