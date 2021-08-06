Barclays Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $100.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

ZG opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.42, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

