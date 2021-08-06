Barrington Research Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $116.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,253. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

