Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.43. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,946 shares of company stock worth $12,787,018 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

