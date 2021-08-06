Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 230,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.