Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $14.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.