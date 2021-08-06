Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €84.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

ETR:BMW opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

