BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.25.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market cap of C$57.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.48. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$63.60.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

